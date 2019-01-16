Viswasam distributor makes bold and ambitious predictions

The TT (Trichy - Tanjore) distributor of the latest Pongal hit Viswasam, Mr. Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory recently opened up to a leading online portal in detail about the box office response that this Thala Ajith film is generating. Sakthivelan confidently said that this is the best that an Ajith film has ever done and predicted that the film will eventually get a theatrical share of about 55 cr in TN, which works out to a gross of more than 100 cr.

Sakthivelan also added that had the film released solo, it could’ve done a share of up to 70 cr in TN. He boldly said that while Petta is a film which every Rajini fan will enjoy, Viswasam is a film that all cinema lovers would enjoy. Sakthivelan also shared his euphoric experience of visiting theaters screening Viswasam in the TT belt and how Ajith fans and general audience were totally engaged with all the mass scenes in the film.

Sakthi Film Factory would next be releasing Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Varmaa all over TN. Sakthivelan also said that he had initially planned to acquire the entire TN theatrical rights of Viswasam but had to finally settle for just the TT area due to immense competition for all areas.