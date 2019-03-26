Viswasam is a blockbuster of unimaginable proportion, says a theater owner from Chennai

In the current time and age in Tamil cinema, the good old trend of films completing 100 days in theaters is a rarity. A film completing 25 days in theaters with a good screen count is considered a blockbuster. Piracy also eats into a film’s theatrical run and the masses also have many more entertainment options nowadays. Some blockbusters go on to complete 50 days in theatres with a decent show count. In recent times, Thala Ajith’s Viswasam and Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta are two such films which had a great 50 days run in theaters across TN; the former more so.

Viswasam was also made available online, officially on Amazon Prime, on the 46th day of its theatrical release. That didn’t hamper the 50 days celebrations of the film in many theaters. The remarkable thing is that Viswasam continues in a few theaters across the state and has now completed a glorious 75 days at the box office. The big surprise is that the film is drawing in the audience even on weekdays, as this theater owner expressed with a lot of joy.

#Viswasam completes 75 days organically @RohiniSilverScr and even today more than 50 people are watching the Monday morning show. Blockbuster of unimaginable proportion! #Viswasam75 https://t.co/Fil6O8djfS — Nikilesh Surya 🇮🇳 (@NikileshSurya) March 25, 2019

In this dry period with many lackluster new releases, some theaters across the state have also brought back Viswasam to their screens to draw some audience back to their halls. Viswasam has comfortably grossed more than 130 CR in TN and is the 2nd highest grosser in the state after Baahubali 2. Thala Ajith will have one more release this year, Nerkonda Paarvai on August 10th.