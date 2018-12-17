Viswasam music review: A formulaic package of melodies and mass commercial songs

Thala Ajith and director Siva are back together for their 4th film Viswasam set for release this Pongal. While their earlier films had music by Devi Sri Prasad (Veeram) and Anirudh (Vedalam, Vivegam), this time they’ve gone for D Imman, a veteran (but still young) composer with more than 100 films to his credit.

The album of Viswasam is packed with 7 tracks totally - 5 songs, 1 theme song and an instrumental track. The stand out of the lot is definitely the melodious Kannaana Kanney and its lovely guitar instrumental version performed by Grammy Award winner Prakash Sontakke. Sid Sriram has sung the number with typical ease and classical brilliance. Imman is known to have a penchant for such clean melodies and Kannaana Kanney is another addition to his list of melody hits. One can expect this song to portray father-daughter bonding at an emotional point in the movie.

The Rise Up Theme starts on a sad note and then picks up force & power with the introduction of the trumpet. The ‘konnakol’ style vocals are interesting, while the theme also goes in a 'Ratha Gaja' (the theme song in Veeram) kinda intense zone with director Siva's lyrics. Imman hasn’t played safe by dishing out the usual massy heroic theme that one is used to; he has put quite some work into this and delivers an interesting mix.

Danga Danga sounds like a trademark rural dance celebration song. It will score good points among rural audiences. The 'Danga Danga' section is definitely catchy and easy to sing along to. It’s a jolly little song from the composer.

Vaaney Vaaney is a throwback to the 90s, early 2000s style melodies that were dominating Tamil cinema back then. Imman’s stamp is all over this old-fashioned melody, which hints at a sequence between husband and wife (played by Ajith and Nayanthara). Ace singers Shreya Ghoshal (an Imman regular) and Hariharan deliver the goods.

Adchi Thookku (sung by Imman himself) and Vetti Kattu (sung by Shankar Mahadevan) are safe commercial songs catered to the large mass of Thala fans. The former is far more energetic and racier compared to the latter. Ajith is said to have worked hard to please his fans with his dance moves for these two songs. The lyric videos of these two songs have already revealed his look, and he definitely appears good in contrasting grey-haired and dark-haired looks.

To sum up the Viswasam album, most of the songs don’t have anything new to offer and Imman has played it safe with his peppy numbers and melodies. Kannaana Kanney and its instrumental version save the album from being termed pedestrian.