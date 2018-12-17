image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Viswasam music review: A formulaic package of melodies and mass commercial songs

Regional

Viswasam music review: A formulaic package of melodies and mass commercial songs

LmkLmk   December 17 2018, 3.22 pm
back
AnirudhDevi Sri PrasadKannaana KanneyMusic reviewRise Up ThemeSivaThala AjithViswasamViswasam music review
nextAnushka to play an important part in Prabhas’ next?
ALSO READ

Petta Teaser: Celebrating Rajinikanth, nothing more, nothing less!

Anirudh reveals Superstar Rajinikanth's reaction to Petta songs

Petta music review: Anirudh delivers a powerful soundtrack replete with energetic tunes