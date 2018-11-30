image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Viswasam: Director Siva give some interesting insights into Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer

Regional

Viswasam: Director Siva give some interesting insights into Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer

LmkLmk   November 30 2018, 1.18 pm
back
EntertainmentnayanthararegionalSivaViswasam
next2.0 box office: Rajinikanth's film breaks record in Chennai city
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma's hilarious prank at Madame Tussauds leave her fans petrified

Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput transformed his bedroom to be close to his character

Will Salman Khan get caught in Raj Kundra and Sreesanth’s match fixing battle?