Viswasam: Director Siva give some interesting insights into Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer

New stills from the Thala Ajith - Nayanthara starrer Viswasam were recently unveiled by the team. Ajith looks young and charismatic sporting dark hair while Nayanthara has a traditional role akin to what Tamannaah played in Ajith’s Veeram back in 2014. She plays a character named Niranjana while Ajith plays Thooklu Durai. Thala is said to have taken special training to master the Madurai Tamil slang for the film.

Director Siva said in a recent interview that the story of Viswasam is set in Koduvilarpatti in the Theni district of TN. He said that it’ll be a family entertainer like Veeram, but with more interesting entertainment elements. Siva also added that there are 5 songs and 5 fight sequences (including one in the rain like Veeram), hinting at a typical hero driven mass commercial entertainer for a festival mainstream audience.

Imman is scoring the music while Dhilip Subbarayan is in charge of the stunts. Ashok Raj, Kalyan and Brindha have choreographed the dance moves for the film.

Siva also said that he isn’t bothered much about the adverse reviews which impacted the result of his last movie Vivegam. He also confirmed that he will be moving away from Ajith for his next film, after 4 back to back outings with Thala.