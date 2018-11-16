Viswasam producer expresses confidence on Thala Ajith's audience pull

After Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta announced a Pongal release on Wednesday, there were some uncertainties among Thala Ajith fans on whether there will be a change in the release plan of Viswasam, a film which has been planned as a Pongal release for quite some time now. But the producer of Viswasam, Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films made it clear in a recent interaction to the media that Viswasam will most definitely make it to theatres for Pongal and that he believes that Ajith will draw in the masses in droves, like he usually does.

We also hear that theatres are showing a lot of interest and enthusiasm to screen Viswasam due to its massy nature, the festival flavour and Ajith’s comeback to the big screen after more than a year. Thyagarajan also said that Viswasam’s distributors aren’t perturbed by the release of Petta and have given him the go-ahead to release Viswasam as planned.

The latest in the trade is that Petta will release on January 10th while Viswasam will make it to theatres on the actual Pongal day, January 15th. In this way, there will theoretically be no clash, with both films (particularly Petta) getting good breathing space on their respective opening days. Let’s see how this contest shapes up in the coming days and weeks.