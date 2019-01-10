image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Viswasam review: A winsome package of Siva and Ajith's earlier superhits

Regional

Viswasam review: A winsome package of Siva and Ajith's earlier superhits

LmkLmk   January 10 2019, 1.20 pm
back
Dhilip SubbarayanSivaThala AjithViswasamVivegam
nextPetta: ‘Get Rajinified’ by Rajinikanth’s first with Karthik Subbaraj
ALSO READ

This is what Thala Ajith told director Siva after watching Viswasam

Art director Milan says Siva has attempted something different in Viswasam

More deets on Thala Ajith's much hyped Viswasam cage fight