Viswasam review: A winsome package of Siva and Ajith's earlier superhits

Viswasam marks the 4th collaboration of Thala Ajith and director Siva. After the slightly experimental Vivegam in which the duo tried an international action film with underwhelming results, they return to a tried and tested template which worked very well for them in Veeram and Vedalam. Viswasam delivers what the trailer promised - an emotional family drama high on sentiments with of course plenty of mass moments and action scenes for Thala fans to hoot and go crazy. The film has a rural TN setting predominantly with the story also moving to Mumbai around the interval block.

Ajith sports two diverse looks in the film. In the closeup shots, his stressed-out eyes are a slight distraction but otherwise, his screen presence is killer, as always. It's refreshing to see him sport a dark-haired look for a change. Viswasam also sees Ajith try his hand at comedy and enacting hardcore emotional scenes; Thala passes the test with flying colours.

Dhilip Subbarayan uses the immense action potential that Ajith has, and delivers two memorable stunt sequences (one set in the rain and one staged inside a toilet). Additionally, there are two short but impactful action episodes set in a cage and a children's party.

Nayanthara gets a solid role as Ajith's wife. She looks really beautiful and carries a unique style sense. Among recent big hero films, Viswasam is arguably the one which offers the most to its lead heroine. Nayanthara's stature is also a reason for that. The husband-wife conflict in the tale looks too filmy but.

Anikha (Yennai Arindhaal fame), playing the duo's daughter, acquits herself well. Viswasam has something extra that the trailer didn't reveal; watch the film to experience that.

Jagapati Babu is the suave, status-obsessed antagonist, whose emotion of hate is linked to his daughter and Ajith's daughter. The confrontation scene between Ajith and Jagapati in a local tea shop is a cracking, gallery pleasing sequence.

Among the comedians, Robo Shankar and Yogi Babu leave their mark in few scenes while the seniors Vivek and Kovai Sarala try too hard and test our patience at times in the second half. The film ventures into melodrama territory every now and then but the core father-daughter sentiment ought to connect well with the family audience.

Composer Imman's songs work far better with the film. The peppy and racy 'Adchi Thooku' is a solid 'theater moment' for Thala fans while the melodious 'Kannaana Kanney' is the film's emotional core. It's also good to see Ajith try some dance moves with enthusiasm despite showing an obvious discomfort at it.

Viswasam falls right under director Siva's comfort zone and he doesn't slip this time. He also throws in a message on the importance of good parenting. Viswasam is a winsome package of the director's earlier superhits which will impress Thala fans and the family audience. It's the ideal festival outing for the upcoming Pongal holiday period.