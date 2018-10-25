Viswasam second look : Thala Ajith is back on his bike sporting his charismatic smile

Amid furious expectations, the official second look poster of Thala Ajith's Viswasam was launched on Thursday morning. The poster features Ajith stylishly riding his bike with his hands raised. He is followed by many people, in what looks like a carnival (thiruvizha) like setting.

Ajith is celebrated for his charismatic smile and this poster brings that to the fore. He also sports his trademark shades. The shirt - dhoti costume set, which was a big highlight element of Veeram (back in 2014), seems to be the staple element of Viswasam as well.

The poster is turning out to be a massive social media trend worldwide. It’s actually refreshing to see an Ajith related update in the morning and not at some unearthly midnight hour.

The poster also reiterates that Viswasam will be a Pongal release in January 2019. Viswasam is directed by Siva and it's the 4th outing of Ajith with the director. Imman scores the music while DOP Vetri, editor Ruben, art director Milan and stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan complete the core crew.

The Viswasam team is also expected to release a poster in which lead heroine Nayanthara is featured. She is pairing up with Ajith for the 4th time after Billa, Aegan and Arrambam.