Viswasam special on Nayanthara's birthday

Lady Superstar Nayanthara would be celebrating her 34th birthday on Sunday. She is sitting pretty on top in Kollywood with back to back recent hits - Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal. Both these films grossed made big bucks, leaving behind films featuring some established big heroes. For a heroine who took a break for a couple of years when she was at her peak to come back and soar even higher is remarkable indeed. Along with Trisha and Anushka, Nayan is also extending the shelf life of lead heroines in commercial cinema.

Nayanthara also has some really promising films in her kitty such as Viswasam, Airaa, the Sivakarthikeyan - Rajesh film and of course the Chiranjeevi magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She is also one of the frontrunners to bag Thalapathy 63. Nayan also has plans with production and distribution and is one true power center in Kollywood right now.

On Sunday, to make things extra special for her numerous fans on her birthday, the Viswasam team plans to release a special poster or two, featuring the Lady Superstar with hero Thala Ajith. The film will be released for Pongal and the exact date is said to be January 15th.