Viswasam’s stunt director promises a lot of new action sequences in the film!

Award-winning stunt director Dhilip Subbarayan’s addition to Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is a surefire way to win the love of fans, who have always loved their star performing risky stunt sequences. Dhilip, who impressed one and all with his work in films like Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru, Irumbu Thirai and Vada Chennai, says that every action sequence in Viswasam is built on a concept therefore there were a lot of responsibilities that he and his team had to carry.

“In fact, every action block happens to be at a point where the plot progresses into the next stage. So, we had to be aware about how we carry it forward. Thanks to director Siva, as he was clear about his ideas while writing the script itself and this made the work easier. There will be a lot of newness in Viswasam’s action sequences,” said the action director. Dhilip also importantly mentioned how Viswasam will be emotionally stronger in comparison to the action that has been promoted until now. However, he calls the rain fight sequence as one of the most important and enthralling moments of the film, with enough in it for the fans to rejoice.

Viswasam hits the screens on the 10of January with a strong foothold in screens across Tamil Nadu, thanks to the distribution partner KJR Studios. The film brings back Thala Ajith to the big screen after more than one and a half years, since his last outing in Vivegam back in 2017.