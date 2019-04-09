Vivek blames Kamal Haasan's Papanasam at his Vellai Pookal press meet

Lmk April 09 2019, 3.06 pm April 09 2019, 3.06 pm

Comedy actor Vivek will be seen in a completely new avatar in his next film Vellai Pookal, directed by Vivek Elangovan, slated to release on April 19. In the film, Vivek plays a veteran investigative cop who takes up a challenging case in the USA. Vellai Pookal has been shot extensively in Seattle and is produced by a group of US based techies. At the press meet of the film held on Monday night, Vivek expressed hope that Vellai Pookal would emerge as a trend setting film. He also asked reviewers to not reveal the final scene in the film, which is expected to be a big suspense element. Vivek also went down memory lane and talked about Kamal Haasan’s film playing spoilsport in his career once.

“A few years back, I had pinned a lot of hopes on my film Naan Than Bala, which I thought was my career best. It was a completely new makeover and outlook for me, and we were excited to see the audience’s reaction to it. But Kamal sir’s Papanasam suddenly released around the same time as my film and it took away all the good theatres. People hardly got the opportunity to see our film! This time for Vellai Pookal, my producers assured me that the release would be good and that the film would be a new level for me as an actor”, said Vivek.

Vellai Pookal would be releasing along with the much hyped Kanchana 3 on April 19, a day after the Tamil Nadu leg of the general elections on 18th April. At the press meet, Vivek also appreciated reviewers for checking out so many films every weekend and giving out quality reviews, without getting confused.