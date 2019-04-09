image
  3. Regional
Vivek blames Kamal Haasan's Papanasam at his Vellai Pookal press meet

Regional

Vivek blames Kamal Haasan's Papanasam at his Vellai Pookal press meet

Vivek's Naan Than Bala and Kamal Haasaan's Papanasam released around the same time

back
Kamal HaasanPapanasamVellai PookalVivek
nextDarbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

within