Vivek Oberoi criticises Kamal Haasan for 'India's first terrorist was a Hindu' remark

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has stoked a controversy once again. The actor-turned-politician was addressing an election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night when he said that free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu, and his name was Nathuram Godse" — who killed Mahatma Gandhi. "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi,” he added. This comment has drawn flak for the actor on Twitter. Not just politicians but also few actors have taken a stand against Hasaan and voiced their opinion.

Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter and wrote a post against what Kamal Hasaan said. He addressed the post to Haasan and wrote that he is a great artist and he mentioned how art has no religion, terror has no religion either. The actor further wrote that calling Godse a terrorist is okay but why stress on Hindu? Questioning Hasaan, Vivek questioned whether this speech was given only because he was in a Muslim dominated area and this could fetch him votes. He also requested the actor to not divide the country. While Kamal Haasan is yet to reply to this, many people on Twitter have backed Vivek’s post and agreed to him.

Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019

This is not the first time Haasan issued a ‘Hindu terror’ remark. In November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as “Hindu extremism”, which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits. Stay tuned for more updates on this.