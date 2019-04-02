Vivek reveals the epic Billa 2 dialogue that didn't make it to Viswasam

Lmk April 02 2019, 2.10 pm April 02 2019, 2.10 pm

Veteran comedy actor Vivek continues to stay in demand despite the arrival of many younger comedians such as Yogi Babu, Sathish, and Robo Shankar. He was part of the recent Tamil 'Industry Hit' Viswasam and will also be sharing the screen space with Vijay in Thalapathy 63 directed by Atlee. Vivek was seen in the second half of Viswasam and his combination scenes with Thala Ajith, Nayanthara and Anikha got a good response from the family audience. In a recent interview to a national news daily, Vivek said that the Viswasam team had shot some more nice scenes which didn’t make it to the final cut.

“There is a scene in which I utter Ajith’s popular Billa 2 dialogue 'En vazhkaila ovvoru naalum ovvoru nimishamum yen ovvoru nodiyaiyum naana sedhukkunadhu da' (I have carefully sculpted each and every day, minute and second of my life) to him, to which he would give a funny counter. Fans would have loved that scene had it been retained”, said Vivek.

The trailer of his next release, Vellai Pookal, was launched recently to a positive response, and the film showcases him as an ageing cop who takes up a critical assignment in the US. The team shot for over a month in Seattle. In the same interview, Vivek added that Vellai Pookal was a film which would have suited Sathyaraj perfectly. “But the team convinced me by saying that audience will be prepared to watch certain scenes with actors who have not done such roles before. I play a retired DIG who goes to the US to meet his son, with whom he has had a difference of opinion.”

Vivek is hopeful that the audience will accept a different shade of him in Vellai Pookal.