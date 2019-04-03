Vivek spills the beans on working with Vijay in his next with director Atlee!

Siddarthsrinivas April 03 2019, 2.18 pm April 03 2019, 2.18 pm

Veteran comedian Vivek, after taking a sabbatical from being the usual sidekick, returned to strike a good combination with Thala Ajith in the star’s latest outing Viswasam, an all-time blockbuster. His scenes with Ajith in the second half of the film were largely enjoyed by audiences round the state. And now, Vivek is all set to get back on screen with Thalapathy Vijay with Atlee’s next film which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 63. Vivek and Vijay were last spotted together in Dharani’s Kuruvi, apart from doing films like Kushi and Youth together.

In a recent interview, Vivek has given in some interesting details on his first reactions on teaming up with Vijay once again. “I recently met Vijay, and man, he is still the same. I remember when he used to accompany his father to the sets during the shoot of Innisai Mazhai, and he hasn’t changed as a person since then. I am yet to shoot for my portions with him, but I am very eager for the same and so is he. Together, both of us will bring back the retro feel that you all loved. I am very serious about making my comics work here,” said the actor.

Vivek is now looking forward to the release of his Vellai Pookal, which hits the screens on the 19th of April.

Contrary to his usual outings, the actor puts on a serious coat for this mystery thriller that is set in the USA. Pooja Devaraiya of Iraivi fame plays an important role here.