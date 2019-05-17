VJ Anjana to host a peppy new show for Puthuyugam TV!

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 8.53 pm May 17 2019, 8.53 pm

The most popular female VJ on south television - VJ Anjana, is a huge celebrity in her own right! She is also a social media sensation with a massive following on her pages. After hosting live TV shows for Sun TV for nearly 10 years, Anjana got married to actor Chandramouli and last year, she even got pregnant. Anjana took a break from work during her pregnancy and after delivering a bonny baby boy, this gorgeous beauty returned to TV. However, she did not return to Sun TV but had switched channels and was seen hosting the Junior Super Stars Season 3, on Zee Tamil.

Now, we have a new update on Anjana's next career move! Pretty Anjana had earlier today posted on her social media handle that she would soon be seen hosting a new show, for yet another different channel. Anjana's post details that she would soon be hosting a talk show for the Puthuyugam TV channel. This show, titled Natchathira Jannal, will see Anjana interviewing top celebrities with candid questions on their life and work. Another report adds that this show will be made more interesting with the celebrity guests having to take phone calls from their friends while on the show and answer their questions.

Ok guys!! Now on this show I ll be in my comfort zone !! Can definitely call it my own show!! Get ready for the first guest .. a girl next door! Beauty with brains!!! Every sunday 11am on @PuthuyugamGec https://t.co/Wkx2bq8ZCU — Anjana Rangan (@AnjanaVJ) May 17, 2019

Anjana's tweet also had a promo video of the upcoming show and also gave us a glimpse of a few celebrities who would be appearing on the show. This list includes Akshara Haasan, Vedhika, Mysskin, Aishwarya Rajessh, Gautham Karthik, Dance Master Kala, Jiiva, Vijay Sethupathi and a host of others. This show would be aired on Puthuyugam TV on Sundays, at 11.00 am! Earlier, when a couple of days back, Anjana posted a cryptic tweet regarding this, she had not mentioned the channel or the show. Her husband Chandramouli caused quite an uproar by hinting that she might be participating in the Bigg Boss reality show. This made all of Anjana's fans go crazy but her latest post revealing the truth has given all her fans something to look forward to. We wish this lovely and talented lady all the very best for her new show!