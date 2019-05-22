VJ Ramya denies being a part of Bigg Boss season 3!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 7.10 pm May 22 2019, 7.10 pm

It is time for Kamal Haasan fans to rejoice again! The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder is all set to return to the small screen as the host of the popular reality television show, Bigg Boss, for its' third season! Speculations were rife that the actor would not be able to host this season because of his political commitments but when the teaser came out, fans couldn’t be more excited! Now, like every year, the big question is who all will be seen inside the house. A lot of rumours are going around which say that popular VJ - Ramya Subramanian, will be one of the participants in the house. Unfortunately, though, she has denied these rumours.

VJ Ramya took to Instagram and hosted an interactive session with her fans where she was asked if she is a part of this year’s Bigg Boss. To this, the actress replied that she was asked the same thing for the first two seasons too and she gave the same answer that she is not interested in being a participant in Bigg Boss. This made a lot of fans sad as they were looking forward to seeing her inside the House. Bigg Boss is infamous for bringing out the bad side in the participants which is why many celebrities do not want to be a part of it. While for some it gets the success, some are extremely hated by the audience. Celebrities like Arav and Raisa Wilson got to taste the good side of Bigg Boss and earn a lot of fame from it.

Names of many celebrities are doing the rounds to become participants on the show. As of now, names like Chandini Tamilarasan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Riaz Khan, T Rajendharr and a few others are touted to become participants. Bigg Boss fever has finally begun.