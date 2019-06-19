Lmk June 19 2019, 4.35 pm June 19 2019, 4.35 pm

VJ Ramya Subramanian is a very popular personality on Tamil television. Over the past 10 years, she has done various kinds of work on TV and has endeared herself to the masses across the state. She has interviewed all the big movie stars and is a known name in Kollywood too. Now she is taking slow but steady steps into the world of film acting, with films such as the just-released Game Over (in which she plays a tattoo artist who plays a key role in the story’s turn) and Sanga Thalaivan directed by Manimaran and co-starring Karunaas and Samuthirakani. Ramya is also awaiting the official announcement on her part in a sensational upcoming film. In this detailed interview, Ramya explains her transition from TV to the cinema and the kind of roles that she is looking at.

“About 3 to 4 years back, I felt that my work in TV was becoming monotonous. I was looking for a new challenge; I’m the kind of person that gets bored easily. When Mani sir’s OK Kanmani happened, I took it up and also managed to impress the legendary director who said that I could emote well when I pulled off scenes in a single take. His words gave me a lot of confidence and motivation to continue my acting pursuits. My family members also don't have many apprehensions about cinema now as they’ve seen me gain experience in the TV media space over the years. Initially, they weren’t too keen about films when I used to get many film offers during my prime years on TV.”

Ramya further explains about her diverse pursuits and what led her to her first lead heroine offer in cinema, “I’ve been on a sabbatical from TV over the past few years and viewers used to ask me what I was up to. I got serious about fitness, and also participated and won in powerlifting, weightlifting competitions. I also started a YouTube channel dedicated to fitness videos. My fitness pursuits gave me a completely new look. I got comments that I was looking really young and fit. The film industry people also started warming up to me in this phase. Through DoP Velraj sir, I got the opportunity to do Sanga Thalaivan, a film in which I’m the lead heroine. The film is directed by Manimaran of Udhayam NH4 fame. I play a village belle named Lakshmi, and I had to do a lot of research to get into the skin of the character. My outlook, body language, way of walking and talking would be completely different. It’s a no-makeup look and in complete contrast to what I did in Game Over. Sanga Thalaivan would be intense and has the potential to emerge as a cult film. That’s the charm of the cinema. I get to be a completely different person on the big screen whereas, on TV, I was the usual spontaneous Ramya. After becoming serious about cinema, I’ve become more empathetic towards people and make an effort to understand their emotions which will in turn aid in character development. On TV reality shows, I had to stay unswayed and unmoved by the emotions of the contestants.”