Dil Raju is one name among producers that everyone knows about. While he is currently riding high on the success of Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, his next film is with VV Vinayak as the lead actor. VV Vinayak, who is known for directing films like Aadi and Khaidi No 150, is all set to make his big debut as an actor and this sure is exciting news for his fans. According to a report in a leading media, the director is set to go under massive transformation for his debut role!

The report in the leading media states that VV Vinayak will be shedding quite a few kilos to fit the role that he has taken up. Not just that, the report also states Vinayak will first be wrapping up the minor first schedule with his present look. Post that, the director will take time off to lose weight and then start the next schedule. More details are awaited regarding this. While Vinayak has done small cameos in films, this will be his first time as a lead actor. If his acting stint becomes garners appreciation among the audience we might see him on-screen much more than off-screen! The film apparently has an interesting premise and shows Vinayak as a middle-aged man. The principal shooting will commence by the end of July or the second week of August. No word is still out on the rest of the cast and crew.