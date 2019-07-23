In Com Staff July 23 2019, 5.06 pm July 23 2019, 5.06 pm

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s last release was Maharshi, in the month of May 2019. It was jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad Potluri under the banner of their production companies Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema. Besides featuring Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, this movie also has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya in the supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad had composed the music for this movie. This film by and large had garnered positive reviews and it discussed the importance of farming in current times. While many appreciated the film earlier, the latest to join the list is VVS Laxman.

The former cricketer and present commentator from Andhra Pradesh, took to social media to express his appreciation for Maharshi. He stated that he had just finished watching the film and opined that the message conveyed in the film was strong and inspiring. He also stated that this message is very important to everyone. He lauded the performance of Mahesh Babu too. Delighted by the plaudit he was receiving from the respected cricketer, Mahesh Babu thanked him and felt happy that the legendary sportsman liked his film. Maharshi was the twenty-fifth film of the actor's career and was liked by the audiences.

Mahesh Babu’s next film is Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. This film is said to belong to the action-comedy genre. It is being produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Vijayashanti will be making a comeback of sorts, after a long time. Rashmika Mandana will be Mahesh’s love interest in this film, which boasts of a stellar supporting cast in the form of Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Ramya Krishnan, Bandla Ganesh, Pradeep Rawat, Rohini Moleti, Vennela Kishore, Bhramanandam and others. This film's shooting began with a schedule in Kashmir and is slated to hit the screens in Sankranthi 2020.