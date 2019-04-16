Vyuham: Nani, Sudheer Babu's film has these two ladies on board!

Siddarthsrinivas April 16 2019, 1.43 pm April 16 2019, 1.43 pm

Nani, who is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood at the moment, has properly locked his slate of projects for the next calendar year. As his Jersey gears up for release on Friday, the actor is currently busy with the shoot of his film with Vikram Kumar, which is touted to be a light-hearted relationship drama. And soon after that, Nani will begin his film with director Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Titled Vyuham, this will be a fast-paced action thriller where the actor will be sharing the screen space with Sudheer Babu.

A few weeks ago, Mohan Krishna Indraganti had finalised his Sammohanam heroine Aditi Rao Hydari to play the female lead in the film. And now, the director has firmed up the second lead as well. “Mohan is happy with Nivetha Thomas and feels that she can pull off the role convincingly. While it is still yet to be revealed as to who will play whose pair, these two heroines are confirmed for the film,” says a source in the know.

The rest of the cast and the crew are being firmed up by the director, who is also in the process of finalising the locations for the shoot. Vyuham is touted to be an exciting action thriller where Sudheer Babu, who plays a cop, will face off with Nani’s character which is a mysterious one with grey shades. The shoot is expected to take off from the month of July for this film which is bankrolled by Dil Raju.