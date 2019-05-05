VZ Durai confirms that he will direct a sequel to Simbu's gangster film Thotti Jaya!

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 3.47 pm May 05 2019, 3.47 pm

Thotti Jaya was a 2005 film directed by VZ Durai who has made films like Mugavaree, Kaadhal Sadugudu, Nepali, 6, Yemali and Iruttu. Thotti Jaya featured Simbu and Gopika in the leads and was a gangster flick produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. The film was an engaging one in which Simbu’s subdued performance was appreciated. Another highlight of the film was Harris Jayaraj music and all the tracks in the album were huge hits and continue to play in radio stations even now.

Due to a tiff between hero Simbu and producer Thanu, the film was not promoted well which led to its lacklustre performance at the box office. But TV screening had led to the popularity of the film and people have been asking director Durai about the sequel of Thotti Jaya as it is one of the loved films of the hero. At a time especially when sequels are the current fad, it is only natural that fans and common audiences want a sequel of this well-made film.

We got in touch with director Durai to get some details on this sequel and this is what he had to say, “Thotti Jaya 2 talks are on and Simbu is very keen on doing it. I am also super excited about it as it was an important film in our career. We will definitely do it for the love of the audience and fans. I have also been constantly been enquired from various quarters about this. Once things firm up, we will come up with the official announcement".

A lean and mean Simbu recently arrived at his brother’s reception and has become the cynosure of everyone. He gets busy with two projects, one for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu and the other one for Studio Green production, Narthan directorial. We will have to wait a while to find out how he is going to fit in Thotti Jaya 2 dates.