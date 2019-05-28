Watch: Arun Vijay's intense training session for sports drama Boxer

Siddarthsrinivas May 28 2019, 12.07 pm May 28 2019, 12.07 pm

Success brings in a lot of confidence and that is exactly what has happened to Arun Vijay, who tasted a blockbuster victory with Thadam earlier this year. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial smashed all of the actor’s previous records and went on to become his best performer, earning him tons of praise for the dual role that he played to perfection. Taking all the good to his heart, Arun has now signed up four other intriguing projects that he will be working on one by one. While he has completed a major part of his portions for the action thriller Agni Siragugal, the actor is now training in Vietnam for his upcoming sports drama Boxer. For the past two weeks, Arun Vijay has been putting in the extra hours at the gym, along with proper MMA training, physical activities and some sports. The actor shared a video of his training session on his Twitter page on Monday, making everybody go awe for the commitment that he has been putting in for the film.

“Hi guys, here I am. Training for the film Boxer,” he starts off. The video shows him training at the Lien Phong center in Vietnam, sweating it out with lots of physical activity and also acquiring real boxing tricks inside the ring. Reports have come in saying that the actor will be spending another week training at the academy, post which he will fly back to Chennai and start shooting for the film in the second week of June.

Boxer is said to be an engrossing drama that will tackle an area that still hasn’t been dealt with in sports films till date. Directed by debutant Vivek, the film features Ritika Singh as the female lead and has music by Imman. Mathiyalagan, who has been busy with Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, is producing Boxer under his home banner Etcetera Entertainment.