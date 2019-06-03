In Com Staff June 03 2019, 10.00 pm June 03 2019, 10.00 pm

Sivakarthikeyan’s fans have not only been waiting for his films to release but also for him to produce more and more films. Much to the excitement of his fans, it was announced that SK’s second production venture would be a film titled Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja starring Rio Raj and RJ Vigneshkanth. The film’s trailer was released today at the audio launch and we must say it has quite a few fun moments! The film has been directed by Karthik Venugopal and from what the trailer suggests, it is meant to be a laugh riot. It has music by Shabir and the film is a commercial entertainer.

Reports state that 70% of the film is all comedy and it will make the audience step into a humour fest. We did get a whiff of that in the trailer where many witty dialogues and scenes are seen. The film is all set to release on June 14 and it also sees in the cast Raj Mohan, Radha Ravi, and Nanjil Sampath. The film recently got a U certificate from the CBFC and interestingly the title is named after the classic MGR song. RJ Vigneshkanth plays Rio's best friend in the film and needless to say his role will be an important one. The trailer and audio launch event happened today at Sathyam Cinemas which was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film along with Sivakarthikeyan.