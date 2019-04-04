Watchman: GV Prakash draws lines with Tron for his work on the background score

Siddarthsrinivas April 04 2019, 1.05 pm April 04 2019, 1.05 pm

Very few actors get to have two releases over the course of two weeks, but GV Prakash is definitely one of them. The actor’s Kuppathu Raja hits the screens this Friday, and he already has the action thriller Watchman lined up for April 12. While the former is a fun-filled gangster drama, the latter’s impressive trailer and promo content have got it some more attention. At a runtime of just about 100 minutes, the AL Vijay directorial is likely to connect well with family audiences this summer.

GV Prakash, who also comes in as the composer for the film, has come up with a special background score here. Since the film has no songs, GVP allotted enough and more time to the cues of the film, which according to him are set on an international scale. “What you heard in the trailer is just a small portion. I have tried a lot of new things for the background score, which will definitely excite audiences. If you’ve heard the BGM of Tron: Legacy, you might have noticed that they would have innovated a lot with synths. I’ve tried something similar,” said the composer-actor.

Watchman has GV Prakash playing the role of a water can supplier, who goes into a big house trying to rob some money, and then gets caught in a web of trouble. It features a dog alongside the actor, which makes it an exciting film to watch out for. Director Vijay, after seeing through the release of the film, will move on to shoot for his Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, which has Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.