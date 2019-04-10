Watchman: GV Prakash talks about his experience of shooting with a dog for 40 days!

Siddarthsrinivas April 10 2019, 4.48 pm April 10 2019, 4.48 pm

The summer holidays are here and families are now scouting for a perfect film to take their kids to. With Hip Hop Tamizha’s Natpe Thunai filling that slot for the last weekend, GV Prakash’s Watchman seems to be the one to come in this time around. The film is said to be a fun-filled thriller which takes place over the course of one night, and is the next directorial from Vijay. The interesting USP of the film is the inclusion of a dog named Bruno, which accompanies GV Prakash throughout the film.

Speaking about the experience, GV Prakash says, “The premise of the film itself is very interesting, where a man who fears dogs has to spend an entire night with one. Interestingly, the dog is there to save him and does not cause any harm to him. I am very sure that kids will enjoy the episodes with the dog very much. I shot for about 40 days with the dog, and he became my very close friend. To be honest, dogs are like kids. You cannot instruct them to do this and that, you will have to go in their way and get your work done. Bruno is such a good friend, but sometimes he stares strongly, and that sent a chill down through my spine.”

Watchman has been getting a superb response from its celebrity and distributor premieres which took place recently. The film hits the screens on the 12th of April worldwide, in a good amount of screens.