We bet you can't keep your eyes off Sonam Bajwa in a leopard print dress

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 9.44 am April 10 2019, 9.44 am

Sonam Bajwa is one actress who defies all the stereotypes for Punjabi lead actresses. If you happen to be her social media follower, you'll agree with us on the fat that the actress posts literally all sorts of pictures in various attires and not only does she look extremely gorgeous, she also raises the bar for many others, who till date, took Punjabi film beauties, a lot less seriously. Sonam recently posted pictures of herself in a leopard print dress and set the temperatures soaring. She has more than 2.9 million fans on her Instagram page and this particular picture was one hell of delight for them all.

The actress is seen in a short dress with minimal make up and a peach lip color. She's completed her look with a pair of earrings and her hair have been left open with light curls. Her toned body makes the picture a treat for the eyes.

Here, check it out yourself:

View this post on Instagram Loved by LOVE 💗 A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Apr 9, 2019 at 5:38am PDT

Recently, she released the poster of her upcoming film with Ammt Virk titled Muklawa.

Sonam will soon be seen making a special appearance in Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and on Punjabi film front, she's geared up for her next with Ammy Virk, Muklawa.

(Pic Courtesy: GhaintPunjab)