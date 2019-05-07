We just can't stop dancing to 'Ambersar De Papad' from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 10.54 am May 07 2019, 10.54 am

Remember the beautiful rendition by Dolly Guleria that got everyone dancing? Her version of Ambarsare de papad has been everyone's favourite forever but this newly released modern version of the song, which has been titled 'Ambersar De Papad' from the forthcoming release Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, has become our new favourite.

Check out the flashy video of 'Ambersar De Papad' Now:

The song is an upbeat party number featuring Sargun Mehta in a retro look and a tasselled dressy avatar that reminds you of Katrina Kaif in the song Zara Zara Touch Me. Gippy Grewal looks quite dashing in his flashy designer suits and both these actors do have good chemistry onscreen. The song even shows a glimpse of Rajpal Yadav.

Sung by Gippy Grewal and Sunidhi Chauhan, Ambersar De Papad is the first track that has been released from the movie Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh which is slated to release on May 24, 2019. The music of this song is by Jatinder Shah and the lyrics are by Maninder Kailey.

Wanna hum along? Here are the lyrics for you:

Ambersare de papad ve main khandi naaa

Chandigarh di akkad ne assi sehendey naa

Gallan de vich sher ne bande , fukrey daaru pee ke lad dey

Raunak ve ta saadey karke ,alldaa da dil dekh ke dhadkey

Ta he thode kol kudi koi aaundi naa

Main jatt da nahi je chandigarho leaundi naa

Ambersare di papad ve main khandi naaa

Chandigarh di akkad ne assi sehendey naa

Main te dheer lava du tainu gehneya te suta da

Jaa jaa ve vadeya landlond ,tu chairman aa utta da

Andro andro tu ve mardi , uparo kyu ne haami bhardi

Laauna firda ap andazey, saukhey naiyo bajne baaje

Vehde tere vich pair kadi paundi naa

Main jatt da nai je chandigarho leaundi naa

Ambersare di papad ve main khandi naaa

Chandigarh di akkad ne assi sehendey naa