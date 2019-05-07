  3. Regional
We just can't stop dancing to 'Ambersar De Papad' from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

Regional

We just can't stop dancing to 'Ambersar De Papad' from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

Ambersar De Papad is sung by Gippy Grewal and Sunidhi Chauhan

back
Ambersar De papadChandigarh-Amritsar-ChandigarhGippy GrewalSunidhi ChauhanTrending In Punjab
nextRelease plans of Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha starrer Seven!

within