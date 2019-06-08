In Com Staff June 08 2019, 7.32 pm June 08 2019, 7.32 pm

Thalapathy 63 is yet to get completed and now we have many updates on the actor’s next, which is his 64th film. The film is said to start shooting from the second half of September 2019 and is aiming for a Pongal 2020 release. The venture is going to be bankrolled by Xavier Britto, a close relative of Vijay. His daughter Sneha Britto in 2012 had directed Sattam Oru Iruttarai part 2. While there were many contenders to direct the Kaadhalukku Mariyaadhai hero, it was Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame who was chosen to take on the mantle.

Our sources close to the development team tell us, “Thalapathy 64 team is all planned to commence shooting from the second week of September by then the hero would be totally free from his earlier film commitments”. As per the recent update, Anirudh has been brought on board to compose tunes and Sathyan Sooryan will be cranking the lens. Philomin Raj will be the editor. It is expected that the title of the film will be announced before the crew begins shooting.