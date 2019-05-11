We strongly recommend Sajna De Naal by Bups Saggu Ft Pappi Gill to Punjabi music lovers, its lit!

In Com Staff May 11 2019, 1.05 pm May 11 2019, 1.05 pm

Who hasn't heard the legendary singer Chamkila's version of 'Sajna De Naal Shokha Nahi Kamaida' and we all agree to what the man has said in the song, some hardcore facts. But hey, what if we told you that we have come across one of the most amazing rehashed versions of this song?

Check out our new favourite 'Sajna De Naal' by Bupps Saggu ft Pappi Gill and we're sure you'll feel our excitement after you've heard and seen the song!

Sajna De Naal by Bups Saggu Ft Pappi Gill full video

The vocals for this new version are given by Pappi Gill and the ecstatic music is by Bups Saggu. The video of this song is filmed and edited by D Hustlerz and we are so in love with the raw nature of this presentation, so close to reality!

"Sajna De Naal" is the next installment to the Bups Saggu 'Folk N Bass' series featuring the vocal of Pappi Gill and tributes the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila. This take on Chamkila's "Dhokha Nahin Kamaida" is one of Bups' all-time Chamkila favourites and a song he so wanted to include in this genre.

The man quotes, " Let's take Punjabi music to the masses!"

We can't stop tapping our feet :-)