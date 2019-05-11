  3. Regional
sajna de naal

Regional

We strongly recommend Sajna De Naal by Bups Saggu Ft Pappi Gill to Punjabi music lovers, its lit!

Check out our new favorite 'Sajna De Naal' by Bupps Saggu ft Pappi Gill

back
Akram RahiBindrakhiaBUPS SAGGUCHAMKILA VEERENDRAJazzy BKaran AujlaKuldeep ManakPollywoodPunjabiReviewSANDHUshamsherTrending In Punjab
nextSita trailer: Kajal Aggarwal's film is the same old story packed in a shiny new gift wrap

within