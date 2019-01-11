Wedding bells: Vishal confirms his wedlock with Anisha

Early last week, Vishal’s father GK Reddy had opened up on his son’s marriage to Anisha, the daughter of Delhi-based entrepreneur Vijay Reddy. While there were a lot of reports saying that Vishal and Anisha were already hitched discreetly, the actor clarified on the same through a recent interaction saying that he was yet to get engaged. The two sides would be meeting on Friday to discuss the best possible dates for both the engagement and the wedding.

When asked whether it was an arranged marriage, Vishal denied the fact saying that both he and Anisha had been seeing each other for quite a while and have finally decided to tie the knot. The actor who had taken a vow to get married only after the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building, found this as the right time as the site is almost ready.

Wondering how certain articles can carry wrong news and wrong details about my marriage.pls rectify. Not fair. This is my personal life and will be more than happy to announce all details about my marriage officially and happily Soooooon. God bless — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 10, 2019

For quiet time, Vishal had been linked to Varu Sarathkumar, a popular actress who is currently being seen in a lot of whacky roles. However, the two have dissed off rumours that they are getting married, saying that they will remain as close friends. Professionally, Vishal is now working on the final schedule of his Ayogya, the official remake of Jr NTR’s Temper which was recently remade into a successful Bollywood blockbuster in Simmba. Soon after wrapping up the project, he will start work on his next with Sundar C in which he pairs up with Tamannaah. The film will also star Mollywood beauty Aishwarya Lekshmi of Varathan fame.