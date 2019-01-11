image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Wedding bells: Vishal confirms his wedlock with Anisha

Regional

Wedding bells: Vishal confirms his wedlock with Anisha

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   January 11 2019, 1.58 pm
back
Aishwarya LekshmiAnishaGK Reddyjr ntrSimmbaVarathanVaru SarathkumarVijay ReddyVishal
nextJr NTR might be back on the dais for Bigg Boss 3, and that’s exciting!
ALSO READ

Has Aravinda Sametha's success landed Thaman his next big ticket film?

Post Aravindha Sametha's success, NTR to shock us all in RRR

Jr NTR to spend 45 days in a workshop for RRR!