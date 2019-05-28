What has SS Rajamouli been doing in RRR’s schedule stopgap?

Siddarthsrinivas May 28 2019, 3.32 pm May 28 2019, 3.32 pm

After completing three schedules for his mega-budget action entertainer RRR, SS Rajamouli and his team were forced to take a break from the shoot as both the film’s lead actors in Ram Charan and NTR succumbed to injuries in the very first week of the North Indian schedule. Though the makers expected to resume the shoot in a week or two, they have been waiting for a date until this moment. However, SS Rajamouli is one man who always has a plan B, and hence, he shifted his attention and started holding meetings with the VFX team who were flown down from abroad.

A source close to the director gives us some intel, saying “It would be wrong if we said that Rajamouli was unperturbed by the delay in the shoot due to the injuries, but this is an unavoidable situation. He immediately called up the VFX board and has been in constant discussions with them for the past two weeks. We are hoping that the shoot will resume soon, with things to get back on track.”

The next schedule of RRR will take place in the first half of June. Rajamouli has stressed on having packed schedules from here on, in order to make up for the delay incurred. After the exit of Daisy Edgar Jones, the director has simultaneously been on the lookout for a foreign face and will be making the announcement very soon.

RRR features Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in lead roles, and is a grand action spectacle that is based on the freedom struggle in the pre-independence era. In a previous interaction, producer DVV Danayya had revealed that the overall budget of the project is in excess of 300 crores, featuring a technical team and graphics work apart from the impressive cast. RRR is slated for a release worldwide on the 30th of July 2020.