What proved to be a turning point in Punjabi lyricist turned singer Shivjot's Life?

Shivjot Singh Dandiwal aka Shivjot, a boy from Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan is amongst those faces which have brought a fresh breeze of music into the industry. Everything right from his music, lyrics to the concepts and ideas are unique in many ways which is why this young face has made its own place despite the dominance of some big shots.

Shivjot started his career as a lyricist but was an unknown name amongst the Punjabi music buffs till late mid-2014. Till then, he was involved in lyric writing and had worked closely with his friend Kulwinder Billa on his few projects. But in 2014, till the time he penned down Ford Vs Ford, he wasn’t so sure about himself. Although he always had an unprecedented love for singing deep down in his heart, yet that much-needed confidence was still missing in him.

Eventually, upon the insistence of his close friends, he decided to give a try to singing and fortunately for everyone, it really clicked. His debut song ‘Ford Vs Ford’ was released by Yaar Anmulle records on March 24th, 2014. The song featured Sara Gurpal in the lead and Manpal Singh contributed the music for the song. The song became incredibly popular and was viewed more than 18 million times on YouTube even when YouTube wasn’t that popular as it is today. So getting 18 million views in 2014 was fairly a big deal for a Punjabi song!

The popularity of Ford Vs Ford brought Shivjot into limelight quite swiftly and soon he became a popular search term on Google. A lyric writer who wasn’t so sure about his career just a few months back became a singing sensation in the Punjabi music industry. Since then, there has been no looking back for this young man.

Soon after Ford Vs Ford, he once again created a buzz with another track ‘Ford Vs Ford 2’, through which he firmly proved that his previous triumph wasn’t a fluke.

(Pic Courtesy: GhaintPunjab)