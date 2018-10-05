What’s next on the agenda for the team Maharshi?

Mahesh Babu’s family entertainer Maharshi is currently progressing in the USA, where the team is working on an elaborate 50-day schedule where more than 50% of the film is being shot. After a ton of mishaps due to the visa and scheduling issues, the team is happy to proceed with the shoot smoothly now.

Simultaneously, the team is blueprinting a large village set for the film’s pending shoot, which will take place in Hyderabad post the US schedule. Art director Sunil Babu is currently working on the design, after which he will take it to floors. Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and a few junior artists will take part in this sequence.

After the astounding success of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu is on a high and is now working hard to leave no stone unturned for the success of Maharshi. The actor dons an emotionally charged character in the film.

Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and PVP come together to produce this biggie which also stars Allari Naresh, Jayasudha and Prakash Raj in important roles. Devi Sri Prasad has reportedly come up with a peppy and energetic soundtrack for the film, which will be unveiled in a grand event at the start of next year.