Ever since director Mohan Raja got done with his duties for Sivakarthikeyan’s Velaikkaran, the talks about the Thani Oruvan sequel surfaced and have never left the scene thereon. Raja and his team have been meticulously working on the final script of the film for the past six months, meeting various officials for the process. It is worth mentioning here that Raja had employed a business analytics firm to help him with the writing for Thani Oruvan, and the director is sure to continue with similar tactics for the sequel. Fans who have eagerly been waiting for the film to start bombarded Raja with the updates on the project on his birthday which came by a few days ago.

Speaking to a source close to the director, we got to know "AGS is not willing to let go of the rights of the film to any other production house. They want to bankroll the sequel themselves and have been in constant touch with Raja for the same. The project is expected to kick off by the end of the year, once Raja completes his script work and AGS complete their current projects." The production house is currently busy with Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Atlee, a sports drama which is being shot on a mammoth budget.

However, Raja is extremely confident about Thani Oruvan 2. The director spoke about the film at a recent interaction, saying, "Thani Oruvan 2 will bring out my best. I don’t want to disappoint audiences in any way. The concept that we have acquired here is completely novel, and I am adamant on doubling up the thrill factor that was present in the first part. There will be a lot of surprises."