When Anurag Kashyap’s mom asked him to learn from Ajay Gnanamuthu!

It’s not always that a Bollywood personality comes down to make his/her presence in a Tamil film, but Anurag Kashyap’s Kollywood acting debut with Imaikkaa Nodigal has turned out to be one of the best decisions in his career. The film has gone on to become a hit, with glowing reviews and a positive audience response all over.

Anurag flew down to Chennai yesterday morning for the success meet of the film and interacted with the media speaking about his experience of working in the film and how impressed he was by director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s modus operandi.

“Being a filmmaker myself, I’m just in awe of the talent Ajay has. I think he’s a filmmaker who will go very very far,” he said. “My parents, who don’t understand why I make the films that I make, saw Imaikkaa Nodigal. My mother’s first reaction was – learn something from this filmmaker, he knows how to tell a story,” he added with a laugh.

Anurag also selflessly said that he has learned a lot from Ajay over the course of his two years of working on this film. “I learned how to use the resources and make a film look so big and technically seamless. The Rudra you saw on screen, I just followed Ajay. The actual Rudra is inside him.”