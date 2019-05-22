When Karamjit Anmol said awards play a very important role in an artist's life!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 12.13 am May 22 2019, 12.13 am

Karamjit Anmol aka Tony of Carry on Jatta or Mika Badmash of Jatt Airways; whenever this guy enters the frame, even without saying a word his face is enough to bring cheer and elation into the crowd.

In a chat, the Yaara Ve artist went on to appreciate the efforts being made by the various stakeholders of the Punjabi industry. The 46-year-old star said, “Awards are a brilliant way to motivate artists; it not only motivates an artist but also gives a boost to them, to take their hard work to the next level. Award shows are like festivals where all the big names of the Punjabi industry get under a single umbrella”.

On being asked about other artists, Anmol went on to appreciate Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Grewal for their recent work and expressed his desire to play such characters. The actor lauded Chaar Sahibzaade in particular and said, “Even though the movie is an animated one, but more such inspiring movies must be made for the teenage audience."

In the further course of the conversation, the actor revealed that character is not only a thing which he considers while choosing a movie; he also keeps things like the production house, director, etc in mind while choosing a movie. The actor also said that he would try to sing more songs in the future as people are willing to listen to him more and more.

On being quizzed about the difference between Punjabi industry and Bollywood, Karamjit Anmol feels that there is hardly any difference in both industries because professionalism is pretty much the same. He said in a statement once that nowadays, artists are quite punctual about their work and are aware of the fact that professionalism apart from talent is an essential component for survival.

He regards improvisation as a positive thing which is essential to bring enhancement to the work. Improvisation is a crucial thing in the entire process of learning, he said. On being asked about how he prefers to spend his free time, the actor firmly calls himself a family man, as he chooses to spend time with his family during off days!