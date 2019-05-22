  3. Regional
When Karamjit Anmol said awards play a very important role in an artist's life!

Regional

When Karamjit Anmol said awards play a very important role in an artist's life!

Karamjit Anmol went on to appreciate the efforts being made by the various stakeholders of the Punjabi industry.

back
Ammy VirkCarry on JattaGippy GrewalKaramjit AnmolManje BistrePollywoodPunjabiReviewSapna PabbiSonam BajwaTrending In Punjab
nextRam Pothineni and Kishore Tirumala to come together for their third film?

within