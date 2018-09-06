When late Chief Minister Jayalalitha visited AR Rahman’s recording studio in the '90s

The Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch turned out to be one of the most crisp and well-planned events in Kollywood, without much flattery or brouhaha. The event went straight to the live performances, followed by short and sweet speeches from the celebs present.

The highlight of the event was the moment where the triumvirate – AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam and Vairamuthu went up on stage together and spoke about their collaborations so far. “It’s enough if the director has talented artists and technicians by his side, the magic will happen on its own,” said Mani Ratnam, when he was asked about how the combo turns out to continuously churn out successful numbers.

Karthik, who hosted the event, asked the combination list out their favorite song from all that have come out so far. Vairamuthu was the first to reply, stating that it was Uyire Uyire from Bombay. “Even today, when the song is played on TV, I will drop everything and watch it,” he said. Mani Ratnam said that it was Thamizha Thamizha from Roja, while, AR Rahman picked Kannalane from Bombay.

In reply, Vairamuthu recalled an interesting incident from the past when late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa visited AR Rahman’s recording studio in the 90s. “She asked Rahman to play a recently recorded song for her and the one that was played was Kannalane.”