When Millind Gaba was caught bunking classes

Bunking classes is something everyone does at some point or the other in their teenage years. Many of us would have been caught red-handed by our elders while bunking our classes in school or college. And so is the case with our dear celebrities; their tales are no different from ours.

Something similar happened to our beloved ‘Yaar Mod Do’, ‘Daaru Party’ and ‘Nazar Lag Jaayegi’ fame Millind Gaba. Being a hardcore ‘Delhiwala’, Millind has always been a carefree and go lucky soul right from his childhood, for whom his food and music was his world. This is why in all his songs you would get a glimpse of his liveliness, carefreeness and go lucky attitude.

Once Millind Gaba too ran into trouble when he was caught bunking his tuition classes, while he was playing Mustafa along with his friends. Although playing Mustafa is not an offence, but bunking is. While he was busy with his game, he suddenly noticed an elder figure standing behind him. Milind was then asked by that elder person to accompany him and the elder man was none other than his father.

You can probably guess what would have happened after Millind got home. Talking about this incident in Millind's words, after reaching home he was given slaps and punches as starters and this was followed by a hefty dose of belts, whips, and chappals in the main course!

Millind very fondly terms this incident as one of the biggest ‘Kleshes’ of his life. Who knows, this incident might have even changed this charming young man!

So what do you think? Did it change Millind Gaba in any way or it didn't? Tell us what you think. Also, let us know about some of the most memorable ‘Kleshes’ of your life in the comment sections.