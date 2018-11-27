When STR and Mahesh Babu bumped into each other at Ramoji Film City!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and Tamil star STR have both been shooting at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for their respective upcoming films. While Mahesh’s Maharshi is being shot in a grand village set erected exclusively for the film, STR’s Vantha Rajavadhaan Varuven is progressing at a rapid pace for over a month in the city.

#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam... stellar performances ..@arrahman...matchless👌 @santoshsivan...pure class👌

As a #ManiRatnam fan, used to clap watching his films in the theaters of Chennai, did the same... watching it in my home theater with my collar up👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 2, 2018

Interestingly, both the actors took a break from their shooting schedule on Monday to have a casual chat about their upcoming projects and other common topics of interest. It is worth mentioning here that Mahesh Babu had recently watched and appreciated STR’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

If you haven't seen the film, go grab your tickets people. We are witnessing a classic...👍 movie of the decade!! The master is back & how! 💪💪#ChekkaChivanthaVaanam — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 2, 2018

Mahesh Babu and the team of Maharshi will be looking to complete the village portion of the shoot by the first week of December, after which they will take a short break before moving onto the final schedule. With a release planned for the 5th of April 2019, Maharshi’s shoot should be wrapped up by January in order to ensure smooth progress.

On the other hand, STR’s Vantha Rajavadhaan Varuven is almost done with the film getting ready for the Pongal festive next year. The team is all set to unveil the first teaser of the family entertainer which is helmed by the entertainment specialist Sundar C, on the 29of November.