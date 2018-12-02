Why did Mudhalvan fail to take off with Thalapathy Vijay?

One of director Shankar’s best ever films is Mudhalvan back in 1999 starring Arjun, Raghuvaran and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The film talked about a righteous journalist who goes on to become the chief minister of the state and brings about revolutionary changes. The film was initially planned with Vijay but the plan didn’t bear fruition and Shankar went ahead with Arjun, with whom he had already done his debut film Gentleman back in 1993.

In a recent interview, Shankar was asked why he couldn’t do the film with Vijay back then. To this, the ace director said that the deal and negotiations were carried out by one of his associates who couldn’t handle it smoothly. He said that had he and Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar have directly spoken to each other regarding the film, it would’ve worked out well for both parties.

Shankar went on to direct Vijay in the 3 Idiots remake Nanban in 2012. Both their fan groups are eager to see them join hands for a grand, larger than life, classic ‘Shankar Film’. We hope it materializes in the coming years. The director has also said that Mudhalvan 2 with Vijay would happen if the appropriate story/script comes up.