Why is Vijay Deverakonda feeling pressurised for Mahesh Babu's Maharshi?

Lmk May 03 2019, 3.37 pm May 03 2019, 3.37 pm

At the grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi which was held on May 1, Vijay Deverakonda’s presence was one of the main attractions. The dashing Arjun Reddy hero charmed the crowd saying that he had attended the event as a Mahesh Babu fan.

“It feels odd to address Mahesh formally with a ‘sir’ now, out of respect. During my high school, college days, we used to just call him 'Mahesh Babu', 'Mahesh Babu' and enjoy all his films without fail. I’ve been his fan since my college days. My film going habit actually started with his Murari and he is the Superstar for my generation of actors like how our previous generation look up to Chiranjeevi sir. To find an easier way to get tickets to his films, I used to take one or two girls from my family or college to the theatre and get tickets through the ladies ticket counter which would comparatively be free compared to the heavily crowded gents counter. The first time that I saw him in person in the same room was during an awards function, where he got an award for Srimanthudu. I wondered at that time that he was leading such a great life. I was sitting in the sixth or seventh row and was just gazing at him in wonder”, said Vijay, much to the amusement of the crowd. Vijay further spoke about Mahesh’s encouraging nature.

“Mahesh sir had kind words to tweet about my films such as Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy. I hope that he tweets a lot more for my films and keeps supporting my work. I felt so good when he tweeted that I had done well in Pellichoopulu.”

Vijay didn’t stop there. What he said, in the end, was the icing on the cake. “Maharshi is releasing on my birthday, May 9. I feel some extra pressure and responsibility that the film should become a super duper hit due to this connection”, said the effervescent ‘Dear Comrade’ hero.