Will Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt join for RRR’s next schedule?

Siddarthsrinivas April 29 2019, 3.05 pm April 29 2019, 3.05 pm

When everything seemed to be progressing briskly on the sets of RRR, trouble came in the form of injuries to both the lead actors in Ram Charan and NTR. While Charan sprained his ankle, NTR injured his hand and his shoulder, with the team being forced to take a break from the shoot. However, it looks like things are returning back to normal now, with the shoot to resume in a week’s time.

“It was quite unfortunate to have both our actors suffering from injuries at the same time. But now, the situation is all positive and we are about to start off with another schedule soon. Both NTR and Ram Charan will be shooting for their introduction scenes here, and will be joined by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn soon,” says a source from the camp.

The shooting of the movie RRR is back on track

After the sudden exit of foreign actress Daisy Edgar Jones, the team is on the lookout for a suitable face to replace her.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 5, 2019

Though a lot of names including Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have all been considered, there is still no concrete information on the same. Despite the delays, producer DVV Danayya and his associates are confident that they will be able to meet the July 30th, 2020 date that they have announced during the last press meet.

RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles in this Rajamouli directorial

RRR is a period action drama that is based on the pre-independence freedom fighters in Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is bankrolled at a budget of over 300 crores, and will be released in multiple Indian languages.