  3. Regional
Will Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt join for RRR’s next schedule?

Regional

Will Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt join for RRR’s next schedule?

Things are returning back to normal for RRR, with NTR and Ram Charan recovering. The team is ready to start off with another schedule soon and will be joined by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

back
Ajay DevgnAlia BhattAlluri Seetharama RajuDaisy Edgar JonesDVV DanayyaKomaram BheemN. T. Rama Rao Jr.NTRparineeti chopraRam CharanRam Charan TejaS S RajamouliShraddha Kapoor
nextSoorarai Pottru: When GV Prakash and Govind Vasantha collaborated for a special number!

within