Will Chekka Chivantha Vaanam bring back Mani Ratnam his lost glory?

After his Raavanan in 2010, veteran director Mani Ratnam took a different route with his films, trying to delve more into delicate topics with films such as Kadal, O Kadhal Kanmani and Kaatru Veliyidai. The conflicts in these films were based on religion and relationships, as opposed to the braver backdrops such as gangsters and politics that he had earlier dealt with.

However, the director returns to the much-sought-out space with this week’s release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the exciting multi-starrer which has STR, Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathy, Jyothika and a host of other actors. The makers recently released the trailer of this film and it has upped our expectations, considering the amount of action that the film holds – blood, gunshots, car drifts, shock value and what not. It’s a sign of the fire that Mani Ratnam has been holding within himself, deciding to unveil it now with a bang. If the film does work out in his favour, it’ll be lion-like return for the celebrated director.

The effect of this can be gauged through the advance ticket bookings of this film, selling like hot cakes. Many theatres across Chennai plugged 5 am shows on the release day for the film, which got sold out within a matter of minutes. As a result, more shows are being lined up.

Trade pundits have already predicted that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will be doing terrific business in the city and in overseas centers, especially the USA and UAE. We will know more on Thursday!