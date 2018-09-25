image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Will Chekka Chivantha Vaanam bring back Mani Ratnam his lost glory?

Regional

Will Chekka Chivantha Vaanam bring back Mani Ratnam his lost glory?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 25 2018, 11.19 am
back
Arun VijayArvind SwamiChekka Chivantha VaanamEntertainmentfilmMani RatnamRaavananregionalSTRVijay Sethupathy
nextKannada star Vijay arrested on charges of assaulting gym trainer
ALSO READ

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is all set to rock and roll!

STR pulls off a surprise at the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam audio launch

Arun Vijay's 'hacked' tweet on the Seemaraja trailer leads to a big controversy