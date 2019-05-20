Will director Rajesh work with Santhanam again and make films with serious content? Details here

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 8.47 pm May 20 2019, 8.47 pm

Mr Local released last week marks the first ever association of comedy specialist director M Rajesh with hero Sivakarthikeyan. The film has Nayanthara as the heroine and has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. While many felt that it is the same old story, some felt that it was an enjoyable entertainer for the summer. Director Rajesh is known for his scenes with alcohol-consuming characters. In fact, it has come to be understood as one of his tropes by film buffs. Surprisingly Mr Local was devoid of TASMAC scenes and the director discusses this aspect along with others in an interview.

Rajesh was questioned about the absence of alcohol sequences in his latest film Mr Local. To this, the director was quoted as saying, “I will not agree that just because I have TASMAC scenes in my film, people are going to raid the bar and vice versa. At the same time, I do understand there is a social responsibility. Censor officials have told me to consider avoiding such scenes. I am glad that there are no alcohol scenes in Mr Local. However, if my script demands it, I will surely have such sequences”.

Santhanam has been the constant in Rajesh’s films and when asked about a film for the comedian turned hero, Rajesh said that the former is busy with his commitments and is choosing scripts that suit his current position. He also added that he would love to collaborate with the Dhilluku Dhuddu hero. Humour has been Rajesh’s forte and when he was questioned if he would ever do a serious subject, the Boss Engira Bhaskaran director said that if he gets a producer, he will surely do a serious script but most of the producers want him to dabble only in comedy. “Unless I produce it myself, I don’t think I can do serious genres”, the director signs off.