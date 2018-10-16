Will Harish Kalyan repeat the PPK magic in his quirkily titled next?

Harish Kalyan is fresh off the success of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK) in which he impressed as a sweet lover boy who falls for a very modern, progressive girl. The film was a superhit, with Yuvan Shankar Raja's music going a long way in aiding the film's popularity. It braved competition from Vishwaroopam 2 and emerged unscathed.

The actor's next film will again be in the romance genre and has been titled Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. It will be a love story featuring two contrasting characters, and the first look posters (which were launched by ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi) also have a fair share of resemblance to PPK. The film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, whose debut film Puriyaatha Puthir sank without a trace, and has Sam CS in charge of the music.

Harish is said to be playing a biker and a boxer. He has reportedly hit the gym hard to look rough and tough for the part of the 'Ispade Raja'. His role will be in stark contrast to what he did in PPK. Shilpa Manjunath who impressed one and all as the bold, rustic belle in Vijay Antony's Kaali plays 'Idhaya Rani', the stylish, upmarket female lead.