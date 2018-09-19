Will it be Jr. NTR or Vijay Deverakonda for Atlee’s Telugu debut?

Vyjanthi Movies, the production house who have bankrolled several classics in the past, owned themselves a blockbuster with Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati at the start of the year. They are now gearing up for the release of Devadas, their next production which stars Nani and Nagarjuna.

Even before the release of the film, the makers have revealed their upcoming slate which includes some really exciting projects with dynamic names from the southern industry. Jr. NTR is the first of the lot to allot dates, and will be available to shoot for a new film in 2020, once he completes his upcoming biggie with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli which also stars Ram Charan. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda who has quickly risen to fame with two blockbusters has finalized a two-film deal with the production house. Guess what, the big news is yet to come.

One of Kollywood’s favorite directors in Atlee has signed a film for Vyjanthi Movies, and will most probably have one of the aforementioned stars playing the lead role. The director has delivered two blockbusters for Thalapathy Vijay in Theri and Mersal, and is now working on the final version of the script for his third union with the actor. The shoot for the new film will go on floors by the end of the year.