Will Katrina Kaif say yes to star opposite Mahesh Babu in his next?

The exciting latest reports in Tollywood are bringing up the buzz that hotshot Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has already been approached for Mahesh Babu’s next film with director Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame. Sukumar has already received the green signal from Mahesh, and is now in talks with Katrina to see if she can allot time for the project.

If things go as planned, this would be the actress’ third outing in the Tollywood industry following Venkatesh’s Malliswari in 2004 and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Allari Pidugu in 2005. Katrina, who is now shooting for the biggie Bharat with Salman Khan, is expected to hit back with an answer very soon.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is now on the verge of completing his family entertainer Maharshi, which has been on shoot mode for a long time. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will feature the actor in close to five different looks, which will definitely turn out to be a huge treat to all his fans. After a long and extensive schedule in the USA, the team shot important portions of the film in Hyderabad where grand sets were erected to suit the film’s theme. The makers of Maharshi are looking to bring the film to the screens by the end of April, to make use of the summer window.