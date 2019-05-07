Will Keerthy Suresh be the fourth famous heroine in Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2?

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 11.02 am May 07 2019, 11.02 am

Nagarjuna’s next film Manmadhudu 2 is fast progressing in Portugal, with the team carrying out a lengthy schedule featuring the two main leads in Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet. As a recent addition, actress Akshara Gowda joined the team to play the actor’s ex-girlfriend, while Samantha shot for a special cameo as well. But from what we hear, it does look like director Rahul Ravindran is still not content with the number of big actresses in his film, and is planning to rope in Keerthy Suresh for an important role.

A source close to the director tells us, “The team is looking out for a famous face who will bring more attention to the film. This is not a role which has been squeezed in, but it is something crucial to the proceedings and will add up to the overall fun factor of the film. The makers have approached Keerthy but are yet to get a reply. We can only hope for the best.”

Keerthy is currently busy with her Telugu film directed by indie specialist Nagesh Kukunoor. The film is touted to be an emotional drama and also features Aadhi Pinisetty in the cast.

Manmadhudu 2 is a sequel-in-spirit, and is turning out to be a fun-filled film which the fans and general audiences will definitely find a liking too. After completing their Portuguese wing of shoot, the team has plans to shoot a considerable amount of the film in Hyderabad as well. For now, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the team on the casting.