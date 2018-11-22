Will Kennedy Club repeat Dangal's humongous success in China?

Aamir Khan is a pioneer in the way he has opened up the Chinese market for Indian cinema. His Dangal and Secret Superstar went on to become hugely successful in China, with the latter in fact collecting more than what it did in India. Both these films were centered on female characters and had a very positive message on women empowerment and fulfilment of dreams. Among the other heroes, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was also a fairly successful venture for Salman Khan in China. The Baahubali films didn’t meet with much success in the neighbouring country.

From Tamil, reports suggest that Vijay’s blockbuster Mersal will soon release in China but there has been no release date intimation yet. Now according to a press statement, director Suseenthiran’s upcoming Kennedy Club, a film based on women’s kabaddi would be released in China soon. It seems that the Chinese dubbing and release rights were procured for a sum of Rs 2 crore. The Chinese distributors would be hoping that the women’s sports flavour which worked big time for Dangal would aid this film too.

Kennedy Club has an ensemble cast list comprising Sasikumar, Bharathiraja, Soori, Samuthirakani, ‘Munishkanth’ Ramadoss, newcomer Meenakshi, Gayathri, Neethu, Sowmya, Smrithi, Soundarya and many others. The technical team comprises D.Imman (music), R.B.Gurudev (cinematography) and Sekar B (Art). The film is produced by Thai Saravanan for Nallusamy Pictures and is scheduled to release on Tamil New Year’s Day in April 2019.

Suseenthiran is reeling under the pressure of back to back flops and would be hoping to return to winning ways with Kennedy Club and his other upcoming film Champion, based on football.