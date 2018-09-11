Will Mani Ratnam and Rajinikanth turn the tide for Lyca Productions?

There is feverish anticipation over the teaser launch of 2.0 this Thursday, the September 13, in 2D as well as 3D. The film is eagerly anticipated by Indian film buffs all over the world and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

Regarding the release of the film in the Telugu states, there were big names like Dil Raju who were ready to pay a fancy price to bag the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. But the producers, Lyca Productions refused to hand over the film to them and will instead go for their own release.

Lyca has usually released all their films through NVR Cinema in AP and Telangana, and they will be doing the same for 2.0 as well. Prior to 2.0, the duo will also be releasing Nawab (the Telugu version of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam) in the Telugu states on September 27.

So far, all of Lyca's films (as producer or distributor) have bombed at the Telugu box-office. From Spyder to Kanam (Diya in Tamil) to Kaala and the recent Coco Kokila (Kolamaavu Kokila in Tamil), none went on to impress the audience. Hopefully they would be able to kick start their hit meter in Tollywood with Nawab and 2.0.