Will NGK be the last Tamil release of the year?

Suriya has just returned to Chennai after completing the second schedule of his yet-to-be-titled film with KV Anand. The team had shot some pivotal sequences in the city of Noida. Suriya reportedly plays a high-ranked IPS officer heading the security department of India’s Prime Minister. Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa, Arya, Boman Irani, and Samudhrakani have important roles to play in this true-blue biggie produced by Lyca Productions at a massive budget of over a Rs 100 crores.

Next, Suriya will get back on the sets of his political drama NGK, which is being directed by Selvaraghavan. The team will be looking to wrap up the film by the end of the year, after which Suriya will move onto KV Anand’s film once again with full force. Producer SR Prabhu put out a tweet confirming the same.

Trade pundits had indicated that NGK would hit the screens on the 28th of December, as the last release of the year. However, that looks unlikely as there will be a minimum of 3 films releasing on the 21st of December, the Christmas weekend.

After completing these two projects, Suriya will move on his new film with Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. Said to be a rustic thriller, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.